Frankie Bridge causes a stir in sassy thigh-split dress The Loose Women presenter returned to work

Frankie Bridge rocked the most gorgeous knitted dress on Monday as she returned to work following a weekend of birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women panellist shared a striking photo of herself wearing a sophisticated chocolate-hued maxi dress.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge reveals her biggest wedding regret - and it's hilarious

Loading the player...

Frankie looked effortlessly stylish in her cosy number which featured 70s-inspired bell sleeves, a daring thigh split and a modern asymmetrical neckline.

The mum-of-two elevated her outfit with a pair of brown heeled boots, an edgy black manicure and a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings.

Frankie looked beautiful in brown

In terms of hair and makeup, Frankie looked her usual radiant self as she posed for the camera. She styled her ombre locks in pretty waves and opted for a bronzed palette of makeup, a sweep of nude lip gloss and lashings of mascara.

READ: Frankie Bridge astounds Loose Women in head turning slinky backless dress

READ: Frankie Bridge shows off amazing abs in majorly inexpensive sequin dress

"Right… I've dragged this birthday lark out for long enough! … back to work [party emoji] #ootd #loosewomen," Frankie wrote in the caption.

Stunned by her appearance, fans raced to the comments section to heap praise on the TV star. "Absolutely stunning dress," gushed one follower, whilst a second remarked: "Amazing role model, and stunning".

The star celebrated her 34th birthday

"SO GORGEOUS," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Love your dress," followed by a heart eye emoji.

Frankie's return to work comes after the celeb celebrated her 34th birthday with friends and family. In honour of her big day, the former S Club Juniors songstress threw a lively bash at home complete with giant cocktails, karaoke, and a stunning two-tier cake studded with fresh fruit.

For the special occasion, Frankie opted to wear a pair of luxe leather trousers and a white tank top. In terms of accessories, the star added some extra glam in the form of layered necklaces and a playful birthday tiara.

RELATED: Frankie Bridge's grand Surrey mansion she shares with her in-laws

Alongside a carousel of party pictures, Frankie penned: "How it started… how it went… how it ended [laughing face emoji] I had the best night… I laughed… chatted and jumped around like the little emo I am, well done @waynebridge03 Early night tonight."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.