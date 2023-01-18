Kate Hudson nails effortless style in cut-out dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Hudson hardly ever puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion, case in point her yellow dream outfit at the BAFTA Tea Party, and the actress also flexed her style muscles perfectly on Tuesday when she stepped out on the red carpet with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The Glass Onion star took her partner to the premiere of the series, Poker Face, and she slayed in black.

WATCH: Kate Hudson showcases incredible figure in skimpy sportswear

Loading the player...

Kate rocked a maxi velvet gown featuring long sleeves, a high neck and a statement cut-out at the waist.

Kate looked incredible in black

The star paired her striking dress with simple hoop earrings and lowkey cowboy-style boots. Choosing to wear her hair up, Kate let her high-necked outfit do the talking.

The stars enjoyed a night out

Kate and Danny put on a loved-up display, posing together for the cameras.

Love the silhouette of Kate's dress? Check out this Nordstrom version.

Xscape illusion dress, $248, Nordstrom

Kate attended the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, sporting another winning look.

The star went for classic LA chic in a midi-length knit skirt and a Galvan London crop top both in a pale shade of yellow and paired with a warm oversized Galvan London overcoat in a warmer tone.

In an interview with UK morning show This Morning, the actress gave an update about when she might walk down the aisle.

How incredible is Kate's pastel attire?

When asked if she'd started planning her wedding yet, the mom-of-three said: "It's been a while now, I just haven't planned the wedding," before going on to explain she couldn't decide if she wanted to keep it low-key or have a big wedding.

"I go back and forth, I go, 'do I really want a big wedding?' We're so happy - it's not the first thing I need."

Well, one thing is for sure, when Kate does decide to tie the knot, we know she'll pull out all of the stops to look be the most beautiful bride!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.