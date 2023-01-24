Carol Vorderman stuns in figure-hugging dress in captivating slo-mo video The former Countdown star is always so glamorous

Carol Vorderman is known for her fabulous sense of style as she proved on Tuesday in a new video that showed her wearing a dress that showcased her toned curves.

The glam presenter walked towards the camera in slow motion wearing a white dress with black and red stripes which she teamed with matching black tights.

The mum-of-two beamed at the camera and wore her blonde hair styled in loose, bouncy waves. She kept her lips natural, cheeks rosy and rocked a smoky eye makeup look.

Referring to her new daily podcast and videocast Perfect 10, she captioned the clip: "PERFECT 10 TUESDAY. "Get your Tuesday started with @perfect10carol. 10 questions. 10 points. All done in 10 minutes [clock emoji].

"Listen to today’s episode from the link in my bio, or wherever you get your podcasts [heart emoji]. "And as always… please head back here and comment below to let me know how many points you get today Xx."

Carol's fans loved her new look

Carol's impressed followers' comments included: "Where’s the dress from please looks lovely," "Looking fantastic Carol," and: "Stunning figure".

The TV star is no stranger to a bold outfit choice – and on Monday, the former Countdown co-host made a strong case for the catsuit.

Opting for a sleek ensemble, the 62-year-old turned heads in a bandage catsuit as she stepped out for an interview on This Morning.

The star always looks fabulous

Carol looked every inch the Bond Girl in her daring ensemble which featured a black knit jumpsuit from Karen Millen. The maths whiz paired her seriously slinky number with a wide, waist-cinching belt, a statement gold cuff bracelet, a boho-inspired necklace and a pair of black suede wedges.

Sharing a string of outfit photos with her Instagram followers, Carol penned: "This Morning with Phil and Holly… After a huge positive reaction to speaking about my attitude to life which isn't 'must find partner and settle down' a few months ago, I spoke about it again".

