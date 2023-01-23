Carol Vorderman has a Bond Girl moment in figure-hugging catsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a bold outfit choice – and on Monday, the former Countdown presenter made a strong case for the catsuit.

Opting for a sleek ensemble, the 62-year-old TV star turned heads in a bandage catsuit as she stepped out for an interview on This Morning.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shows off insane abs in cut-out sports bra

Loading the player...

Carol looked every inch the Bond Girl in her daring ensemble which featured a black knit jumpsuit from royal-approved label, Karen Millen.

The maths whizz paired her seriously slinky number with a wide, waist-cinching belt, a statement gold cuff bracelet, a boho-inspired necklace and a pair of black suede wedges.

The TV star showed off her svelte physique

In terms of hair, Carol styled her honey-hued locks in chic waves for a touch of glamour. And as for makeup, the star looked lovely with her trusty winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and nude glossy lip combo.

READ: Carol Vorderman makes rare comment about son Cameron's learning difficulties

WOW: Carol Vorderman looks unreal in wild figure-hugging outfit

Bandage Knit Catsuit, £90, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW

Sharing a string of outfit photos with her Instagram followers, Carol penned: "This Morning with Phil and Holly… After a huge positive reaction to speaking about my attitude to life which isn't 'must find partner and settle down' a few months ago, I spoke about it again."

She continued: "Wow. Incredible number of people saying they feel the same way, how they have been made to feel wrong if they don't want the old conventional way of living/loving."

Carol shared a candid glimpse inside her personal life

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous Carol," while a second remarked: "I’m LOVING the Vorders reboot".

"Looking fantastic Carol, and living life how you choose, excellent!" noted a third, and a fourth added: "Absolutely fabulous," followed by two flame emojis.

Carol's latest post comes after the television personality spoke to Holly and Phil about her busy love life. Shedding a light on her unique arrangement, the presenter explained how she currently has "no plans" to settle down.

Carol previously opened up to Michelle Visage

When asked about her "special friends," Carol revealed: "They do know about each other now. We all have to be on the same page. They have their lives, and I don't need to know about that".

She continued: "When I was in my 20s I wanted to get married and have children. In my 60s I have a full life and I live with my children".

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.