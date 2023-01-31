Victoria Beckham and mini-me daughter Harper twin in seriously gorgeous gowns The fashion designer welcomed Harper in 2011

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper won us over in the style stakes on Monday – and we can't get over their adorable twinning moment!

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared a stunning photo of the mother-daughter duo rocking head-turning dresses from the former Spice Girl's eponymous fashion label.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham lets Harper do her makeup – and the results are seriously impressive

Loading the player...

VB looked sublime in a sheer pastel pink maxi dress with the most gorgeous ruffle detailing. Harper, 11, meanwhile, was a vision in midnight blue.

Dressed up to the nines, the youngster opted to wear a custom-made gown created by her devoted mother. She looked picture-perfect in her strapless number which featured a striking ombre design running through the skirt.

The duo looked flawless

In terms of accessories, Harper injected a touch of street style in the form of white trainers and a baby blue 90s-inspired handbag.

MORE: Victoria Beckham rocks the 'Posh Spice LBD' for Paris date night with husband David

READ: Victoria Beckham's favourite skincare brand has just opened a spa in London

"My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven!" Victoria captioned her snapshot. "Mummy loved creating this dress for you [heart emoji] I love seeing my new collection on you @IsabelaGrutman!! You look incredible! Kisses xx VB".

VB looked pretty in pink

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo, with one writing: "The dress on Harper is perfection. It's so difficult to find beautiful formal wear for girls," whilst a second noted: "Stunning and Harper growing up so fast".

"Love Harper's outfit!! Wish I could pull off a dress and trainers," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "The pink dress is my favourite! You look great and wear it well!"

Victoria and Harper's impressive twinning moment comes after the Beckham clam jetted off to Miami to attend the wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira.

Victoria penned a touching message

Victoria and David were accompanied by their children Cruz, Romeo and Harper at the star-studded event, which saw David act as best man alongside Mexican businessman Carlos Slim.

Sharing a photograph of Marc and his beautiful bride, Victoria wrote: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.