Maya Jama looks angelic as she poses in daring bikini The new Love Island host looked like perfection!

Maya Jama always looks effortlessly beautiful, and she proved that with a stunning bikini snap that showed off her toned body and stylish fashion sense.

The new Love Island presenter turned heads as she posed inside a luscious villa which featured a dreamy outdoor pool. Her swimwear was just as dreamy as she rocked a chain-link two-piece with a gorgeous bold design. Maya posed with her arms behind her head, showing her collection of golden bracelets as she prepared for a dip in the pool.

The rest of the villa where the presenter posed looks just as extravagant with pool chairs, rattan furniture and even a coal fire.

"Ya'll won," she captioned the post, and fans were all in agreement as they headed to the comments section to compliment the beauty.

"Oh she's heavenly," said one, while a second added: "Yes Maya!! Looking absolutely amazing! Love island ready baby! GLOWING. Love you!!!"

Maya looked sensational in the swimwear

A third posted: "Can't take my eyes off [you]," and a fourth commented: "No youuuuuu won, just saw a little love island teaser on ITV knew I recognised that sexy shadowwwww."

Many others filled the comments section with strings of flame and heart emojis.

Earlier this year, the star looked phenomenal as she posed in a stunning lacy dress that featured striking cut-out sections all the way down her chest.

Maya is a queen when it comes to fashion

The lacy undersection of the breathtaking outfit guaranteed that her fabulously toned legs were on full display as she looked seductively into the camera. She also uploaded a small boomerang where she blew a kiss into the lens.

"Original pirate material," she captioned the shot, which was taken in Ibiza.

Her followers were mostly left speechless by the jaw-dropping outfit, as the comments section was immediately flooded with heart and flame emojis.

One fan enthused: "STUNNNNNNNA," while another quickly added: "Looking fire," and a third said: "Crazyyyy beautiful mamas."

