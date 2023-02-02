Dylan Dreyer fans react as she debuts sultry long hair transformation in red hot dress The Today Show star stepped out in a glamorous look for an American Heart Association event

Dylan Dreyer may be used to having to wear a different outfit everyday to host on the Today Show, but we bet you've never seen her like this before!

The star traded her more casual, morning show looks for a much more sultry ensemble, totally transforming herself for a night out with a good cause.

To attend The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City, she had, of course, a show stopping red dress.

Dylan went all out for the event, not only donning a red hot gown with a plunging neckline, but she had quite the hair transformation too.

The mom-of-three usually has her blonde hair styled in a classic short bob, but for the special night, she added both extra long extensions, and major volume atop her head courtesy of a retro, teased backcomb.

The Today host took to Instagram to share a glimpse with fans of her lengthy transformation, sharing multiple photos from her time on the make-up chair.

The star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her prep

It was quite the special night, as not only did plenty of celebrities gather to raise awareness and funds for women's heart health, but Dylan even had a moment to shine strutting the runway at the event, certainly justifying all of the glamor.

Sharing photos from her final look in which she is posing on the red carpet, she wrote in the caption: "Thank you @getrusso_ @nicoleriveramakeup and @jaygodfreynyc for making me feel glamorous tonight!" adding: "What an honor to walk in the #reddresscollection @goredforwomen and raise awareness for women’s heart health."

Dylan did a perfect modeling job

"Let's use this as a reminder to get a yearly check up, eat healthy, take time to de-stress, get some sleep, and learn CPR! Our hearts are important!!" she said.

Fans were quick to flood her comments section with compliments galore, but many endearingly insisted that she doesn't need all the glamor to look beautiful. "You look so pretty Dylan but you know what?! You don't need all that extra glam — you're beautiful just the way you are," one fan wrote, while another said: "You don't need all that to look gorgeous!" as a third added: "It's always fun to get dressed up and pampered!"

