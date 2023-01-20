Dylan Dreyer wears the cutest golf outfit as she competes in epic sporting tournament away from home The meteorologist is a woman of many talents

Dylan Dreyer is enjoying an exciting break from Today and her parenting duties while competing in a golf tournament away from home - and she certainly looks the part.

The star and her husband Brian Fichera are currently in Florida, at the Hilton Grand Vacations’ 2023 Tournament of Champions.

Dylan delighted fans with an update on how she's been playing on Friday, but her outfit stole the show.

The mom-of-three posted a snapshot on Instagram and wrote: "I may or may not be in last place but I had the best day playing in the @hiltongrandvacations Tournament of Champions with @bbbaumgartner and @weilinghsu1994 #hgvlpga #kt."

Fans loved her honesty, but also admired her adorable golfing attire. She wore a tight, sleeveless polo shirt, and pleated mini-skirt, and added a matching viser to the look.

Dylan beamed in the photo and her social media followers immediately began commenting.

"But you have the cutest outfit," while another added: "If you had fun that’s all that matters and you look awesome," as a third chimed in and asked: "Way to go for getting out there! And your outfit is so cute, can you share where it’s from?"

Ahead of the competition, Dylan sat down with HELLO! and revealed her three young children, Rusty, Oli and Calvin, would be staying in New York while she and Brian finally got a weekend away without the children for the first time in years. Not only that, but Brian is her caddy for the event.

Dylan and her husband are having their first break without the children in years

"It's really fun for him to be my caddy," she said when asked whether they work well as a team. "He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me.

"Brian knows how to make me feel better. We get to be together every second and we don't get that enough. I'm truly looking forward to it and I think it'll be great fun for others to watch too."

