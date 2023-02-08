Nicola Peltz Beckham shares sneak peek inside luxury bedroom with Brooklyn The Bates Motel star revealed a glimpse inside the bedroom she shares with husband Brooklyn Beckham

On Wednesday, Nicola Peltz Beckham treated fans to a sneak peek inside her luxurious bedroom while she was enjoying some downtime. However, the heiress was not alone as she was joined by her small white fluffball of a pup, Label.

The actress' bedroom adapted an all-white theme, featuring a large bed boasting sumptuous cream-colored sheets and Scandi throws, a beige bedhead, white walls, a side table topped with a pink Dior monogram bag from a 2005 collection, beauty products and a mirror.

Label made himself at home on the expansive bed, looking adorable in a green harness. Clearly, Nicola took great care in coordinating her pets and Pinterest boards for her décor inspiration.

Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a glimpse into her bedroom

Nicola and Brooklyn are currently residing in the US. The couple sold their first home together, a $11million Beverly Hills property, ahead of their nuptials and Nicola has now confirmed they are living back at her bachelorette pad, as we suspected.

The apartment is located in Los Angeles, and it is where Nicola lived prior to moving in with Brooklyn in the first place.

The star was accompanied by her pup Label

The couple are also devoted dog parents and own multiple canines to keep them company. The pair got Bichon Frisé Label in November 2021, and have since adopted another pooch called Lamb.

Nicola took to social media to introduce the new member of their clan, Label, to her followers online, sparking a sweet response from fans.

The couple own a handful of pets

She wrote: "Our son Label," having recently lost her beloved French bulldog Frankie just a month prior.

Fans took to her comments section to welcome the little pup. "Cute!" one wrote, while another said: "Awesome! Our fur babies bring joy and contentment." A third followed suit, noting: "Cute puppy," and a fourth added: "Now that’s a cute name."

The star's followers were equally as enthralled to be introduced to little Lamb a year later, who was adopted and dubbed "the sweetest angel" by Nicola.

