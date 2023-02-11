Lori Loughlin makes head-turning appearance at first awards show following college admissions scandal

In a milestone moment, Lori Loughlin marked her first appearance at an awards show on Friday night, following the 2019 college admissions scandal and her subsequent release from prison in December 2020. Pictured attending the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards in Los Angeles, the mum-of-two donned a satin pantsuit in bubblegum pink, accessorising with a silk blouse and raspberry-coloured stilettos.

Sweeping her blonde hair into a chic updo, complete with loose curls that elegantly framed her face, Lori completed the look with a brown smokey eye and a hint of high-shine pink lipgloss.

While walking the red carpet, the 58-year-old also reunited with her Full House co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, and Bill Abbott, the President and CEO of GAC Media. According to PageSix, both Lori and Candace purposefully avoided questions from the media as they headed into the Avalon Theater.

The actress turned heads in a pink satin pantsuit

Back in 2019, it was announced that Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer, Mossimo Giannulli, had both been involved in the colleague admissions scandal. Also referred to as the 'Varsity Blues Scandal' an investigation revealed that parents of high school students had conspired to use bribery and other forms of fraud to illegally get their children admitted to top colleges and universities.

The 90210 star eventually admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Lori Loughlin pictured with Candace Cameron Bure and Bill Abbott

As part of a plea deal, Lori was sentenced by a judge in August 2020 to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Her husband, meanwhile, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

It's not the first time that Lori has made a red carpet appearance since being released from prison in 2020, however. Last year, the TV star attended a special tribute event for Bob Saget at the luxurious Beverly Wilshire Hotel. A month before, she'd also shown her support for her good friend, Holly Robinson Peete, at the actress's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

