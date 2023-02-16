Lily James is a goddess in beach babe bikini The Pam & Tommy star channeled Bond girl glamour in the beachwear set

She may be back in London for the time being, but just a few weeks ago Lily James was living it up in the Maldives. The Pam & Tommy actress shared a handful of dreamy beachside snaps with her doting followers, who were left quaking over the mesmerising getaway.

It seems that Lily herself isn't quite over her luxury holiday. On Thursday, the star took to social media to share some more throwback photos from her tropical adventures, including a bikini picture that we simply were not ready for.

The 33-year-old exuded Bond girl glamour in a simple black bikini set featuring a bustier-style bralette and coordinating bottoms. She reclined against a towering power tree beside cream-coloured swathes of sand and tangerine wisps of beach hut curtains.

Lily James rocked the classic bikini while living it up in the Maldives

Lily shielded her famous features from the intense sun rays by wearing a pair of blacked-out sunglasses and a classic straw, round-brimmed hat.

She shared the series of wanderlust-inducing images via Instagram, alongside the caption: "Remember when we were in paradise @joalimaldives @galagordon xxx."

The star soaked up the stunning tropical scenery

Earlier during her trip, Lily was snapped by her friend Gala Gordon looking divine in a black evening dress. For her glamorous night out, the actress slipped into a voluminous dress featuring sensual cut-out panels. The number also boasted long balloon sleeves, ring detail, fine strappy detailing across the bust, a high-waisted maxi skirt and a luxurious cotton texture.

She wore her caramel curls down loose and slicked back to reveal a contemporary pair of large gold hoop earrings and a natural makeup blend.

Lily was joined on the island by her friend Gala

Lily was pictured on a jetty beside a palm tree and swathes of white sand as she posed alongside her close friend, actress Gala Gordon. Gala looked equally as elegant in a mocha-toned satin slip dress by Olivia Von Halle with a sleek, backless silhouette and spaghetti straps.

Lily isn't the only celebrity to jump on board the cut-out dress trend. Thanks to brands such as Nensi Dojaka, Helmut Lang, Christopher Kane and 16 Arlington, cut-out pieces have soared in popularity over the past year.

