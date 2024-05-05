Rihanna sizzles in daring lace bodysuit as she makes bold statement: 'Looking for nudes'

Rihanna recently unveiled her latest venture, not through a grand event but via a captivating social media post.

Supporting her partner A$AP Rocky at his Puma pop-up shop, the 36-year-old entrepreneur and music icon turned heads, not with a new track, but with a groundbreaking addition to her Savage X Fenty line.

Rihanna shared a tantalizing video on Instagram where she posed in a lacy, flesh-toned bodysuit from her new Savage X Signature shapewear collection.

With French-cut legs and delicate spaghetti straps, the ensemble highlighted her newly debuted golden blond bob.

The design, she explained, was born from her personal quest to find the perfect nude that adapts seamlessly across different skin tones. "I was desperate for a nude," Rihanna confessed in the video, her voice filled with the excitement of her revelation.

"Like, I go in between nudes when I get tanned or when I'm a little paler, it's hard to find a nude that you can carry through in that range of shades, and I found it."

© Chad Salvador Rihanna looked stunning in the fitted tube dress

With a flourish, she traced the name 'Signature script' across her chest, ending with a playful flick towards the camera.

Her look was impeccably accessorized with large diamond solitaire earrings, a slender gold necklace, and a sparkling diamond bracelet, complemented by camera-ready makeup featuring a smoky eye and a rose gold lip.

© Shutterstock Rihanna expands her empire

Her post, captioned "Looking for nudes #SavageXSignature," instantly captivated her audience, drawing admiration and longing sighs from fans and followers.

"Very beautiful, my wonderful diva!!!" one devoted admirer commented, echoing the sentiment of many who are consistently awestruck by her relentless creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

© Rabbani and Solimene Photography Rihanna's iconic Swarovski look

Yet, amid the applause, some voiced their impatience for new music. Since the release of her critically acclaimed album Anti in 2016, fans have been eagerly awaiting more musical magic. "U should be looking for the album," one follower quipped, highlighting a sentiment shared by many.

Despite the mixed reactions, Rihanna’s business acumen is undeniable. With her Savage X Fenty brand, she aims to empower and evoke a sense of confidence and allure in her customers, "to make you feel empowered and sexy any time of day."

This philosophy resonates deeply with her audience, contributing to her status as America’s youngest self-made female billionaire, with an estimated net worth of around $1.4 billion.

© Neil Mockford Rihanna at the FENTY launch

Her empire expanded even further this April, as she broke new ground by introducing her Fenty Beauty products to the thriving market in China, significantly broadening her global customer base.

This move not only solidifies her influence in the beauty industry but also her commitment to creating products that cater to all women, of all skin tones, everywhere.