Nicole Scherzinger causes a stir in nothing but a robe The Masked Singer judge looked amazing

Nicole Scherzinger almost showed off more of her gym-honed body than she planned after she posed in nothing but a robe.

The Masked Singer judge looked sensational as she showed off the results of her glam team's handiwork, which consisted of slicked-back hair and a sparkling silver eye look. But it was her revealing 'outfit' that sparked the reaction. Sharing a clip on Instagram, which you can watch below, Nicole can be seen sitting in a makeup chair with a white, fluffy robe wrapped around her, exposing her bare, glistening chest and never-ending legs.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger almost bares all in nothing but a robe

Nicole pouted and posed for the camera, showing off different angles of her jaw-dropping physique, and she appeared to be covered head-to-toe in body oil.

Her caption simply tagged her makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, and her hairstylist, Justine Marjan, but it wasn't her words her fans were interested in.

"Most beautiful, sexiest woman in the world," commented one follower. A second said: "Beauty to the extreme!!! Nicole, you take beautiful to the next level!!"

A third added: "Wow wow wow you are just wow." A fourth gushed: "Flawless and sexy in every single way."

Nicole's fans went wild over her appearance

Nicole is back to her dark tresses after she surprised fans earlier this week with her blonde hair transformation.

She looked sensational rocking a sequinned dress with dramatic shoulders, a cut-out across her stomach, and a daring thigh-high split – but her platinum locks had fans mistaking her for a very famous face.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared a carousel of photos from behind the scenes of The Masked Singer – which she judges alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke.

Nicole works out almost daily

Nicole oozed confidence in front of the camera and fans were quick to react, with many comparing the singer to Kim Kardashian.

"Omg for a second I thought it was Kim K.!!!!" one commented. A second said: "Wow you just look like Kim!!" A third added: "I actually thought I was looking at Kim Kardashian for a minute there." A fourth joked: "Nicole Kardashian."

