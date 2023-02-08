Serena Williams's radiant photos in zip-up knit dress wow fans

Serena Williams definitely knows a thing or two about fashion, running her own line called S by Serena, and she showed off one of its newest highlight pieces.

The athlete took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself donning a striking and cozy piece from the collection, a blue dress.

WATCH: Serena Williams teams up with Succession star for Super Bowl Advert

Loading the player...

The knee-length fit in a periwinkle blue featured a zip completely running down the front, made in a knit fabric that hugged her figure.

She tied her hair in a ponytail and wore nude heels to top it all off, but what really sold the photos was her radiant smile in the very first shot.

MORE: Serena Williams and little Olympia stun fans with cutest mini-me look yet

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

Serena asked her fans to caption the shots and many of them inundated her with compliments, with the brand's own social media page leaving a comment reading: "Blue looks good on you."

Caroline Wozniacki dropped a complimentary: "Hot mama," while several others inundated her with flame emojis and comments like: "Looking like you are ready to hit the court again!!!!"

Serena definitely stunned in her blue knit dress

The photos came at just the right team to peak interest in the former tennis champ, who is ready to make her appearance at the Super Bowl.

Although this time, it'll be in the form of a commercial, as she's a part of Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl spot, teeing up against Succession star Brian Cox.

ALSO: Serena Williams' meaningful diamond necklace is just what we want for Valentine's Day

ALSO POPULAR: Carrie Underwood displays slender physique in bikini selfie from day off tour

The two are playing competing golfers in a tournament, being cheered on by several others as they attempt to come out on top with the beer brand making its presence known in the background.

The Olympian is taking her skills to the golf course this Super Bowl

Serena teased it by sharing the spot on her social media with the caption: "After retiring, it's time to hit the golf course. I'm bringing a new kind of swing to @michelobultra's #SuperBowlLVII commercial."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.