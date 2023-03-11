Louise Redknapp sizzles in open shirt as she poses for throwback shot Former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp looked out of this world!

Louise Redknapp has been impressing fans for decades with her music career and her daring fashion choices – and on Saturday she combined the two.

The former Eternal star shared a still from her music video Undivided Love, which was first released back in 1996, and she was an absolute stunner. Louise had her hourglass figure on full display as posed with an open shirt, wearing a black bra underneath, as she danced with the equally as toned Jamie King, who was completely shirtless.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp struts in sassy leather skirt

Loading the player...

The star completed her ensemble with a pair of black jeans, while her wet hair added to the beauty of the shot.

READ: Louise Redknapp reveals ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's sweet words to son about her

"A little throwback for a Saturday night… It was beyond a pleasure to be able to work with the incredible Jamie King on the video for Undivided Love," she shared in the caption.

Louise then added: "Undivided Love features on my Greatest Hits out 2 June. Pre-order link in bio."

Louise looked magnificent in the image

Followers went berserk in the comments as close friend Martine McCutcheon enthused: "So, so lovely," and Linda Nolan said: "Can't wait for this. Loving your reimagined Step From Heaven!"

A third posted: "Omg this just brought back so many memories," while a fourth wrote: "ANOTHER time that you damn near killed me."

Others shared their hopes that with Louise going on tour later in the year, that the song would make an appearance on her set-list.

Louise always looks the best

Louise has been treating her fanbase to some absolutely ravishing looks throughout the week, and shared one of her most daring to date on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram account the singer, 48, looked unbelievable as she shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her latest photoshoot which saw her posing in a glamorous black gown embellished with stunning silver sparkles.

LOOK: Louise Redknapp surprises fans in the 'perfect Monday outfit'

READ: Louise Redknapp makes candid confession about life post Jamie Redknapp split

The sultry look also featured a dramatic thigh-high split.

Captioning the video, she penned: "A little behind the scenes… with a little bit of 'So Good' 'So Good' along with 'Stay' and 'Just A Step From Heaven' are featured on the limited edition deluxe cd of my Greatest Hits. Pre-order link in bio xxx."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.