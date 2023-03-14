Melanie Griffith appears radiant during rare public outing in support of close friend Jamie Lee Curtis The Everything Everywhere All At Once star was inundated with love

Jamie Lee Curtis had the most incredible weekend, having received the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role on Sunday night for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The star has let the celebration roll into the week, not only receiving waves of love and support from fans and industry colleagues, but also getting surprises from her friends as well. You can check out her emotional acceptance speech in the video below.

She revealed on Instagram the day after the ceremony that a few of her friends had surprised her with an impromptu lunch and collection of memorabilia connected to her win.

Among them was her close friend and fellow Oscar nominee Melanie Griffith in a rare public appearance, looking as radiant as ever dressed in all black.

The joy was visible on 64-year-old Jamie's face in photos she shared from the four-person gathering, captioning her post with: "An unexpected flash mob of friends surprising me with a post Oscar celebration lunch @bevhillshotel and some lovely yummy treats. XO"

Melanie responded with a slew of heart emojis while Michelle Pfeiffer commented: "Congratulations Jaimie!!!" and a fan, echoing the sentiments of many, wrote: "Your reaction was priceless! So happy for you - well deserved! I was doing a happy dance in my living room!"

Jamie was joined by Melanie and other friends for a surprise post-Oscars lunch

The two have been close friends for years, with the Working Girl star, 65, even being on hand to praise Jamie when she received her hand and foot print at the TCL Chinese Theater last year.

After the Oscars ceremony had aired, Melanie promptly took to social media with a tribute of her own, sharing a screenshot of an emotional Jamie.

She lovingly wrote: "Brava beautiful Jamie!!! You did it. You are magnificent! Extraordinary! Congratulations filled with love!" alongside a row of heart emojis.

The two have been close friends for years

Many of her followers couldn't help but agree as one even left a comment that read: "Congratulations dear Jamie!!! You deserved this win! You are a fantastic actress - always!!"

