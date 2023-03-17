AJ Odudu looks sensational in PVC dress for Comic Relief 2023 The former Strictly star hosted Comic Relief 2023 in style

AJ Odudu lit up the stage at Comic Relief 2023 on Friday evening. The former Strictly star is known for her flair, regularly utilising her sartorial sass to turn out some head-turning looks. For the beloved annual event, the 35-year-old did just that, leaving viewers to coo over her radiant aesthetic.

The presenter thrilled in a daring red PVC dress as she took to the stage. We're used to seeing the star in bedazzled outfits whether hitting the red carpet at the BRIT Awards or ASOS Beauty Awards 2022 so her latest look was a welcome change to her archive.

She wore her raven hair down and opted for a rich beauty blend that highlighted her striking features.

Friday evening's show saw the annual event take place to demonstrate the incredible work that Comic Relief and Red Nose Day does to raise funds for good causes. Alongside AJ, other presenters included Comic Relief boss Sir Lenny Henry, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant.

Fans loved her stylish look!

BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball was also meant to be joining, however, Friday morning saw the former Strictly It Takes Two star drop out of the show. "Pook! Fell at last hurdle and have had positive lat flows this am," she wrote on Instagram, adding: "Noooooooo - gorgeous @aleshaofficial is going to work the double shift tonight on @ComicRelief, I owe you lady love."

During the event, Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni are reuniting for a very special performance, while French and Saunders have come together to reprise their 'Extras' sketch while paying a visit to The Repair Shop – and Dame Judi Dench made a highly-anticipated appearance.

And if that wasn't enough, familiar TV faces like Scarlett Moffatt, Helen George, Nina Wadia and Rosie Jones learnt Opera, while Fantastic Beasts stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne are surprising school children during a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

