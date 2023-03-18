Michelle Keegan electrifies in dreamy corset co-ord The Brassic star bowled fans over in the radiant two-piece

They may be something of a divisive trend, but if Michelle Keegan rocks a co-ord, we want one too. The Brassic star showed off her latest look on Saturday, upping the ante in a bold blue ensemble that perfectly captured her playful style.

The 34-year-old looked dreamy in a mid-blue corset-style top featuring a cotton fabric, a sweetheart neckline, an hourglass sculpting fit, subtle daring and thick straps. The actress teamed the romantic top with some matching trousers that showcased a tailored construction, ironed folds and a mid-rise fit. The look added to Michelle's supply of daring yet dashing looks, which you can see in the clip below...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

Michelle snapped a quick, behind-the-scenes mirror selfie in the unmissable look, allowing a camera-ready makeup blend featuring a bronzed smoky eye, a sun-kissed complexion and a dusting of rose-tinted blush to accentuate her modelesque facial features to the max.

Michelle Keegan looked beautiful in aqua blue

A minimalist glaze of gold jewels complemented the star's outfit, in addition to a summery mint manicure.

Mark Wright's wife wore her brunette locks down in a tousled beach babe style and swept to the side. Her hair has been subject to a transformation recently, as the actress is currently busy filming her new Netflix drama Fool Me Once and has revamped her locks for her new role.

The star has a penchant for eye-catching looks

Tailored looks are beginning to become Michelle's bread and butter in the wardrobe department. Having collaborated once again with Very, Michelle modelled a cream suit that channeled the Princess of Wales' famous style.

Both the Princess of Wales and Duchess Meghan have worn white trouser suits in wide-leg silhouettes in the last 12 months, by Alexander McQueen and Valentino respectively.

Michelle shared her latest look online with doting fans

Technically three pieces, Michelle’s includes a single-breasted blazer, a tailored waistcoat and matching high-waisted trousers.

Princess Kate styled her suit with a white tank top, pointed leather pumps, and a Mulberry Amberley crossbody bag - all in the same hue. Similarly, Meghan paired her white suit with a matching Valentino bag and Aquazzura heels.

