Michelle Keegan displays sculpted legs in dreamy denim shorts

Michelle Keegan is fast becoming one of our favourite fashionistas thanks to her perfectly polished sartorial choices. And her latest denim look from Monday is certainly no exception…

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old actress delighted fans with a string of new photos from her latest collection with fashion brand Very. Michelle looked fabulous modelling her gorgeous, fitted outfit which featured a trio of denim delights.

Take a look at the video below to see exactly why we adore Michelle's fashion…

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

Posing up a storm, Michelle gave fans an eyeful of her waist-cinching denim corset which she wore layered underneath an oversized denim jacket.

Elsewhere, the star showed off her impressively toned legs in a pair of high-waisted shorts.

Michelle Keegan Denim Corset Bustier top, £28, Very

To complete her Wild West aesthetic, the brunette beauty slipped on a pair of mock denim heeled boots, a dainty gold bracelet and a pair of chic ovate hoop earrings. Swoon!

She styled her brunette locks into a pretty, windswept bun, carefully curling the ends for some added movement.

Michelle looked unreal

As for makeup, the soap star resembled a glowing goddess thanks to a honeyed sweep of bronzer, light-reflecting highlighter, juicy lip gloss and a pop of rosy blush.

The actress joined forces with Very

Fans and friends adored Michelle's denim moment, with one writing: "Amazing, and you are rocking the double denim look," while a second remarked: "Gorgeous collection Michelle."

"Stunning as always," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Natural beauty," followed by a red heart emoji.

The star is working on a new project

Michelle's stunning update comes after the actress shared an exciting update with her fans. Back in February, the star revealed that she's set to make an appearance in Netflix's adaptation thriller novel, Fool Me Once.

It's unclear where Michelle's latest project is being filmed, but judging by the on-set snaps she shared, it looks like a UK project. She's likely to be staying on home soil, unlike her last role which saw her jet off to sunny Australia for long stretches of time.

