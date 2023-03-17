Michelle Keegan debuts shorter hair and gorgeous new colour – fans react The Brassic star showed off her new look on Instagram

Michelle Keegan is known for her long, luscious locks, so her fans were in for a shock on Thursday as she shared a new selfie featuring a shorter hairstyle.

In the snap, which she shared on Instagram, the actress looked happy despite the current drama her husband is facing abroad. Mark explained the situation to his followers in the video below.

Michelle, who is currently busy filming her new Netflix drama Fool Me Once, seems to have transformed her hair for her new role, and her fans quickly praised the new look – in particular, her gorgeous colour.

VIDEO: Mark Wright reveals why he has been forced to travel to Spain

"Love this hair colour," one wrote alongside a red heart emoji, whilst another agreed, also adding a red heart alongside the words "hair colour".

A third found it hard to realise she had cut her hair shorter: "There's something different about you but can't put my finger on it," they wrote.

Michelle looks gorgeous with shorter hair

Michelle's new look could be down to her new role. In the thriller based on the book by Harlan Coben, Michelle plays a former special ops pilot Maya, who gets a shock after returning from the war.

According to a book synopsis, Maya goes through trauma when her husband Joe is brutally murdered, but two weeks later, she has to deal with a mystery when she sees her infant daughter playing with Joe on her baby monitor.

In January, sported longer locks, as seen here during her holiday in Dubai

Announcing the news in February, the star, who is married to Mark Wright, shared a photo of herself reading the book whilst sunbathing by a pool, and wrote: "Finally the secret's out! I'm over the moon to be joining the cast of FOOL ME ONCE, a @netflixuk thriller based on the book by the extremely talented @harlancoben. Here we gooooo."

The Brassic star has reportedly signed a six-figure deal to star in the new series, which is currently being filmed in the UK.

