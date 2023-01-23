Frankie Bridge shows off amazing abs modelling chic power suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge’s Instagram franchise Frankie’s Faves is back after a short hiatus and we couldn’t be happier to have her fashion highlights back on our social media feed.

The 34-year-old TV star looked amazing in a collection of high street outfits from knitted jumper dresses to loose jeans and a striped shirt, but our favourite had to be her navy pinstripe suit from Karen Millen.

Featuring a structured bralet top, wide-leg trousers and a single-breasted blazer, the three-piece suit can be worn separately or all together, so really you’re investing in multiple outfits, not just one.

Frankie shared a selfie of the look on her Instagram Story, writing: "This outfit is definitely pricey! But you always know you’re getting good quality with Karen Millen. Also, this is a look that is timeless. A pinstripe suit is a staple. Admittedly, the crop not so much, but can be worn with so many different outfits. Could even try over a shirt."

Pinstripe single breasted blazer, £207.20, bralet top, £103.20 and wide-leg trousers, £127.20, Karen Millen

We love the effortless, slightly androgynous look of the suit worn together, but from pairing the blazer and trousers with a white shirt at the office to wearing the blazer with your favourite jeans or even adding the crop to your summer ensembles, the options are endless.

Retailing for £103, £127 and £207 respectively, all three pieces are on sale at Karen Millen with many sizes still in stock. But you’ll have to be quick, they’re selling fast.



