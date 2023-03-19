Louise Redknapp rocks sheer leotard and high-cut hotpants in her most daring look yet The pop songstress looked incredible in her disco queen ensemble

Louise Redknapp is no stranger to a beguiling fashion moment, and on Saturday, the pop sensation served up a seriously sultry look in a sheer leotard that left fans speechless.

The Eternals songstress took to Instagram to share a series of new portraits for Fault magazine. Looking incredible in a vampy turtle-neck bodysuit embellished with glittering rhinestones, the mother-of-two struck a series of poses in her all-black ensemble. Louise teamed her glitzy number with high-rise hotpants and sheer tights, accessorising with a pair of delicate silver drop earrings.

Adding to the drama of her runway-ready look, the former wife of Jamie Redknapp smouldered through a smokey-eye makeup combo, consisting of dramatic contour, a honey-hued blush and metallic bronze eyeshadow.

"Something in your eyes is sensual…" Louise captioned her post, which sparked a major reaction from her doting fans in the comments.

"STUNNING," quipped a fan, as several others flooded the comments with "beautiful," and heart-eye emojis.

2023 has already proven to have been quite the year for Louise, who not only dazzled on the red carpet of the BRIT Awards back in February, but she has recently announced a One Night Only tour and revival of her Greatest Hits album.

Louise was a real-life Barbie at the BRIT Awards 2023

Speaking with close friend Kate Thornton on the podcast White Wine Question Time, the mum-of-two recently opened up about her glittering career as she quickly dismissed the idea of wanting to be "famous" again.

"Let's make one thing very clear, I wanted to go to work, not to be famous," she divulged. "Sometimes I read comments and it's like, 'Oh, she wants to be famous again', [but] I never wanted to be famous again."

She continued: "I'm proud of what I've done and there's been some huge bumps in the road along the way and by no means have I been anywhere near perfect, but I've not let go.

The star has recently announced the release of her Greatest Hits album

"I've really believed that you can go and achieve, and I'm still fighting that journey, and some days it's harder than others, but I'm so grateful that I can continue to make music and do what I do."

