Olivia Wilde proudly marks 39th birthday with the most gorgeous string bikini snap The Don't Worry Darling director is living her best life following her split from Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde proudly shared a gorgeous bikini snap on Wednesday to mark her 39th birthday, and she's not apologising for it.

The black and white photograph shows the actor and director in a seeing-double moment modelling a strapless thong bikini, showing Olivia's dragon tattoo on her right side.

She jokingly referenced her ink in her caption, which read: "39 and feeling fine. Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it’s been great. Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows." She added the hashtags: "#shameless #howdareshe #thehorror."

Friends and fans were very much in support of Olivia's "shameless" photo, with plenty hyping her up in the comments. Celebrity personal trainer Tracey Anderson wrote: "I’d put a TA on that cute booty! 39 is such an awesome age!!! It’s going to be an epic year!"

One fan noted that Olivia's snap was "iconic", while Dawn O'Porter jokingly wrote: "Cheeky chops."

Olivia's swimwear photos may have been taken on a recent holiday she took with her friend Molly Howard – the pair recently appeared in photographs together on Olivia's Instagram Stories in a tropical location.

The star has had a busy few weeks attending award shows and red carpet events – including the Oscars – so it's no surprise she chose to jet off for a break.

But she was back to her best on Tuesday evening for the inaugural Fashion Trust U.S. awards, which she attended alongside her friend and stylist Karla Welch.

Olivia wore Chloé to the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

Dressed by Karla, of course, Olivia looked chic in a black Chloé dress from the brand's Autumn/Winter '23 collection, with bell sleeves and a full skirt. She added chunky platform boots and some killer eyeliner.

Reminiscing on the event on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Thank you queen of my life @karlawelchstylist for inviting us and allowing us to be so inspired by all these amazing new designers! @fashiontrustus."

