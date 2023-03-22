Frankie Bridge wows in leather skirt with a flattering leg split – and it's only £32 The Loose Women star shared her favourite fashion picks

Frankie Bridge is getting ready for spring with a new wardrobe, and shared some of her favourite transitional fashion picks with her Instagram fans on Tuesday – including a gorgeous faux leather pencil skirt.

The star put together a video of her go-to items from her F W BRIDGE fashion collection, which she modelled from her family home. "Spring ready... My favourite transitional @fw_bridge pieces for your wardrobe," she captioned it. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge models chic leather skirt and other fashion picks

In the montage, Frankie stepped in front of the camera in her brown wrap skirt from her collection – which is clearly a favourite, since it's also the piece she chose to wear at the brand's spring collection launch back in February.

Frankie's range is sold through F&F at Tesco and is also available online at Next. The 'Claudine' brown wrap skirt costs £32, and Frankie has previously styled it with everything from chunky knits to more fitted tops, as demonstrated in her latest post.

The Loose Women panellist also modelled her 'Romilly' black swirl geo contrast skirt, which costs £32, her 'Cressida' contrast midi dress, £42 and her 'Nella' brown utility jumpsuit, £43 – all teamed with simple accessories and Frankie's signature wavy bob.



Frankie also shared her favourite jeans with fans recently

Frankie loves fashion and often shares her favourite wardrobe items with her fans, usually via her 'Frankie's Faves' segment on her Instagram page.

On Monday, she shared some of her favourite denim picks in a reel, sharing items from the likes of & Other Stories, Mango and H&M.

She captioned her post: "I always struggle to find jeans that fit me perfectly without having to have alterations so when I find a winner I hold onto them! These are 4 of my favourites right now, high waisted & comfortable! For reference I’m 5’4 and typically wear a size 8/10 (I’m standing on tippy toes in this video as I’m a jeans and a nice top gal on a night out, so when trying on I like to see the length with heels)."

