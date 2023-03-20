Maya Jama's sheer corset power suit steals the show at Love Island reunion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Maya Jama firmly established herself as the It-girl of the moment after making her glittering debut as Love Island's newest presenter.

The winter season of ITV's most popular dating show may have wrapped, but Maya's unrivalled sense of style had one final chance to shine during the explosive reunion show on Sunday night. The 28-year-old star looked enchanting as ever in a plunging tailored two-piece suit, complete with a silhouette-enhancing sheer corset bodice and statement wide-leg trousers.

Take a closer look at Maya's scene-stealing ensemble in her candid pre-show clip below…

WATCH: Maya Jama teases all the Love Island reunion drama in bombshell power suit

Loading the player...

The raven-haired beauty wore her glossy tresses in a poker-straight style, levelling up her beauty glow with fluttery lashes, honey-hued bronzer and feline flicked eyeliner.

Maya accessorised with several layers of silver jewellery, including a daring mashup of chunky silver rings.

Maya served up a stunning all-black look for the Love Island reunion

The former Radio 1 DJ's beguiling on-screen looks have left Love Island fans totally floored this season. From Maya's bombshell entrances into the villa to her dreamy crochet co-ords and rippling body-skimming maxi dresses, the Bristol-born star hasn't disappointed with her sartorial prowess since stepping into the spotlight.

Love Maya's power suit? Her vixen ensemble appears to be a new season corset blazer from Mugler. At £1,870, it's certainly a high-end designer piece, but luckily PLT is selling a dreamy dupe for just £50.

Black Mesh Blazer Dress, £50, PrettyLittleThing

Considering her Love Island bombshell appearances never failed to impress, thanks to both her flawless appearance and epic style, fans are often left wondering how Maya stays in shape and maintains her enviable glow.

One thing we know for sure is that the TV presenter doesn't slack on her personal training sessions. On Friday, the Glow Up star smashed a workout class with her PT rocking a dark sports bra teamed with some low-rise tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Maya wrapped the season with Aftersun stars Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson

Taking to Instagram to share her sweat session, Maya tackled floor weights, weighted rows, and an impressive set of reps on the leg press before taking to the mat for some kickboxing.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.