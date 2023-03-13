Maya Jama is the ultimate bombshell in beaded mini dress The Love Island host turned up the heat

Maya Jama never fails to impress us when it comes to her sartorial choices, and on Sunday, the star most definitely pulled it out of the bag!

For the latest edition of Aftersun – Love Island's companion show – Maya, 28, seriously turned up the heat in a jaw-dropping beaded mini dress adorned with impossibly cute crustaceans, technicolour rainbows and bright flamingos.

WATCH: Maya Jama makes an entrance in bewitching red dress

Loading the player...

The star looked fabulous in her statement frock which moreover featured a bold bubble-gum pink feathered trim.

Serving up some serious glamour, the Love Island host styled her glossy raven locks into mermaid-esque waves and opted for a sleek cat eyeliner look. Sublime!

Maya looked sensational

Over on Instagram, Maya's fans showered her with compliments. Reacting to a carousel of sultry snaps, one follower gushed: "Slaying as always," while a second remarked: "Loveeeee this dress."

RELATED: Maya Jama serves Bond-girl glamour in ravishing red bodysuit

READ: Maya Jama and Stormzy's relationship timeline – get all the details

"Oh this dress! J'adore," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "That dress is sooo amazing!!! Such a cute design."

Maya's playful fashion moment comes after the TV star stepped out in style during London Fashion Week. The brunette beauty attended the David Koma Autumn/Winter 2023 show wearing one of the designer's signature pieces – and wow did she look flawless.

The star stepped out during London Fashion Week

Showing off her killer legs, the presenter slipped into a contemporary black mini-dress featuring a strapless silhouette, an ultra-contouring fit, gold tear-drop structures and cut-out panels.

A pair of leather gloves and matching thigh-high boots added a seductive edge to Maya's monochrome aesthetic. The 28-year-old completed her look by wearing her long tresses down loose in a glamorous side-swept style and opted for a camera-ready beauty blend.

MORE: Maya Jama sizzles in sparkling thigh-split gown to reunite with ex Stormzy

Maya was joined on the FROW by model and HELLO! Fashion cover girl Hana Cross, Jourdan Dunn, Zara Martin and Wallis Day. She sat back to witness Koma's mesmerising collection, which saw a feast of structured lipstick red, violet, black and canary yellow pieces grace the runway.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.