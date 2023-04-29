Frankie Bridge looks phenomenal in flattering lace H&M dress - and it's still available to shop

Frankie Bridge never fails to amaze us with her perfectly put-together high street looks, and the star had fans rushing to H&M this week to pick up her new white midi dress with the prettiest lace detailing.

The Loose Women panellist was a style icon in the ribbed sleeveless dress, which featured a high neck and lace detailing embroidery insets.

Frankie styled her ribbed midi dress with a pair of strappy heels

Frankie rounded off the look with a pair of PrettyLittleThing strappy heels in a glossy brown shade - and fans were absolutely loving the flattering ensemble.

If you want to get Frankie's look you're in luck, as both her dress and heels are still available to shop.

Frankie took to Instagram to show off her spring look as part of her #FrankieFaves, where the former The Saturdays singer shares her top fashion picks of the week.

In the post, the 34-year-old can be seen posing for the mirror selfie in the dress and heels, with her brunette locks styled in loose waves.

Frankie accessoried with a selection of gold hoop earrings, opting for a glam makeup look that consisted of a smokey eye, fluttering false lashes, a touch of highlighter and a nude matte lip. Stunning!

The delicate lace detailing on the sleeveless dress makes it perfect for both day and evening wear. We recommend teaming the midi with a pair of strappy sandals and a denim jacket for an effortless spring style, or dress it up like Frankie with a pair of pastel heels and a crossbody bag for a stylish evening look.

Frankie's versatile style is why the star has become influential with her fashion choices. Earlier this week, the mother-of-two looked so chic in her River Island oversized white suit, after wowing fans in her New Look slinky geometric print dress, causing the satin midi to fly off the shelves.

If you love Frankie's fitted H&M dress you'll need to add it to your basket soon, as we're expecting it to sell fast.

