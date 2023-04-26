January Jones dons bejeweled corset for intimate poolside evening

The Mad Men star is known for her quirky and fashionable style choices

January Jones made a rare public appearance on Tuesday night, and she definitely opted for a quirky styling choice for her night out.

The actress attended the exclusive vacation collection celebration by Net-A-Porter and Erdem, which was branded an "intimate poolside dinner" at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old appeared in a sleek fit that consisted of a white t-shirt paired with a light yellow sequined maxi skirt, topped with a matching bejeweled corset with silver appliqués.

She posted a selfie of herself from her LA home before heading out for the night, and fans quickly began praising her look.

Among them was her on-screen daughter and fellow Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka, who simply commented: "Mother," while a fan deemed her a "Beauty."

Another complimented her make-up job by saying: "The brow game is strong with you," while a third added: "Still the stunner of them all!"

© Getty Images January attended a poolside dinner at Chateau Marmont

The X-Men star recently caught the attention of her fans with a rather revealing display in another one of her at-home fashion moments, this time a tribute to her home basketball team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

She wore a bright red zip-up top – the zip pulled generously low to turn it into a plunging moment – with the striking garment tucked into a pair of ripped black jeans.

"Your new @laclippers referee, brb gotta go get my whistle," January joked in her caption. Topped off with a light red lip and her gold chain (with a pendant in the shape of a key), the eye-catching ensemble and her trim physique certainly sparked a response from her famous friends.

Charlize Theron simply commented: "Damn," with a flame emoji, a sentiment echoed by Christina Ricci also writing: "Girrrl damn."

© Instagram The actor's revealing outfit caught the attention of her fans and friends

A fan gushed: "Aging backwards, giving late 90s Cosmo vibes, ice in your eyes, and you're just playing. This is how you drip......"

Another wrote: "This isn't gonna work out, the players will be too distracted…," while a third added: "This is possibly the greatest thing ever posted on Instagram."

