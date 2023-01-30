Alex Jones reveals why husband Charlie Thomson was 'slow to propose' The couple tied the knot in 2015

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary in December 2022 - and on Sunday the TV host shared a fresh glimpse inside their relationship.

Speaking to The Times, the presenter, 45, explained how Charlie "was slow [to propose]". She said: "He can't make up his mind about what crisps to have, let alone whether he'd get married."

The happy couple met in 2011 at a party, before eventually tying the knot on 31 December 2015. Alex and Charlie hosted their wedding ceremony in Cardiff Castle's stone-vaulted 15th-century undercroft, followed by a reception in the castle's 18th-century library and dining room.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Alex gushed: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second."

Alex and Charlie met in 2011

Elsewhere in the eye-opening interview, Alex spoke candidly about her fertility challenges. The presenter, who recently spent six months at a fertility clinic for her latest project, Alex Jones: Making Babies, shares three children with her insurance broker husband.

On the subject of starting a family, The One Show star explained how it was "quite late in fertility terms."

The presenter is a devoted mum of three

She went on to say: "I was naive about fertility issues. My main thing, way more than a career, was to have a family. I just assumed it would happen."

Whilst the couple are doting parents to Teddy, five, Kit, three and baby daughter, Annie, Alex suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2017. "You feel there's nothing you can do about it. You feel quite … I mean, helpless is the wrong word, because it's nearly beyond that. It was awful," she revealed.

Alex welcomed Annie in 2021

Alex finished by adding: "It's not great for your relationship. It's hard, the whole thing takes its toll… Once you've experienced something like that you never enjoy pregnancy in quite the same way."

