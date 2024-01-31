Paris Jackson shows off unique chest tattoos in sheer corset dress for Hollywood party

Coral and corsets? Paris Jackson just made it a thing. The singer and actress, 25, was among the stars at the Tres Generaciones And Billboard Host New Nominees Dinner at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood on Tuesday night, joining a fleet of A-listers.

For the illustrious affair, she opted for a sunset-hued corset dress that showed off her eclectic collection of tattoos. With a sweetheart neckline, daring thigh-high slit and sheer all-over fabric, Paris' statement dress didn't go unnoticed amongst the style set at the event.

The star, who is the daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson, wore her honey-blonde hair in natural waves, allowing her beachy curls to frame her face as she rocked a natural beauty glow.

© Natasha Campos Paris Jackson and Eric Hainey attend the event Tres Generaciones And Billboard Host New Nominees Dinner at The Sun Rose

Paris' main accessory, however, were the dozens of exposed tattoos along her arms and décolletage, including a colourful chakra tattoo on her chest.

DON'T MISS: Michael Jackson's son Bigi 'Blanket' and daughter Paris get fans talking during rare appearance online

The Los Angeles-based star is believed to have at least 80 tattoos. In conversation with Glamour in 2022, she revealed: "I've always been interested in [tattoos]. I used to get uniform violations in school – I was probably 13 or 14 – because I used to write all over myself with a permanent marker."

© Natasha Campos Paris looked angelic in coral next to Halle Bailey

While Paris insisted that "a lot of [my tattoos] I got for no reason", in an interview with POPSUGAR, the musician does have a select few inked in honour of her late father, who died in 2009 when she was just 11.

It's been a star-studded start to the year for the young star, who most recently turned heads at the 2024 Billboard Golden Globes After Party in a vampy leopard print dress.

Leaning fully into animal print couture, Paris danced into the party wearing a sheer animalistic maxi dress and towering heels.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Paris made a case for leopard print at the Billboard Official Golden Globe After Party

Away from the glittering spotlight of Hollywood, however, the Wilted album artist is working hard to break down misogyny and celebrate body positivity.

In a deeply personal post shared with her 5 million Instagram followers last year, Paris gave a candid glimpse into the reality of life away from the camera.

"I love my body, my belly even when it's bloated, my stretch marks, my butt when it gets flatter after skipping workouts for weeks, and my scars," she penned over topless images of herself. She then added supportively: "And I love yours too."