I've found Blake Lively's crystal-embellished denim dress - and I'll be wearing it to every festival this summer

Blake Lively is nothing short of a style icon, so it comes as no surprise she's done the hard work and found my dream festival dress.

The actress, 36, stepped out in New York on Saturday night wearing a double denim ensemble, with a rhinestone-embellished mini dress and matching trench coat. She was joined by her It Ends with Us co-stars, Isabela Ferrer and Hasan Minhaj, as she was spotted heading into Carbone in Soho.

The mini dress in question is by Self Portrait, a brand also loved by the Princess of Wales and Sienna Miller. Adorned with all-over crystal embellishments and cut with a scoop neck and figure-skimming fit, it's one of their more casual pieces.

© Gotham Blake Lively wore the double denim ensemble for dinner in New York's Greenwich Village

Blake completed her outfit with a loose denim trench and strappy heeled sandals with jewel detail, accessorising with a blue Chanel crossbody handbag and chunky gold jewellery. Her hair was effortlessly styled in long loose waves and her makeup was dewy and radiant.

The mum-of-four may have been out for dinner, but I think her mini dress is amazing for a festival. Hitting the sweet spot between comfortable, casual and crystal-adorned, I'd style it with chunky sandals or trainers and an oversized leather jacket.

Retailing for $440/£300, it's available in all sizes in the UK with just a couple of options left in the US - so you'll have to hurry.

You might already be familiar with Self Portrait's sell-out denim pieces, as seen on Sienna Miller at Glastonbury 2023. If mini dresses aren't your style, there's also a crystal-embellished denim crop top and shorts available at NET-A-PORTER.

© Mark Boland Sienna Miller wore Self Portrait double denim at Glastonbury 2023

If you're looking for a similar mini dress at a lower price point, I've found a gorgeous style at Meshki. The Rue dress comes in a scoop neck, fitted cut with diamante embellishments, and also features structured panelling to accentuate your figure. It's currently on sale with 30% off.

Or head to COS for this raw hem denim mini dress, sans embellishments but in a vintage-style wash. Made from pure cotton, it has a round neck and a tasseled zip pull - perfect for pairing with cowboy boots and oversized sunnies.