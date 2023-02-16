Abbey Clancy shares rare insight into life with children The former Britain's Next Top Model star is a doting mother-of-four

Abbey Clancy is no stranger to sharing candid details about life with her husband, Peter Crouch, on their new podcast, The Therapy Crouch, but on Thursday, the star appeared to share the sweetest insight into her eldest daughter, Sophia, 11.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde beauty posted the most incredible photo of her little one during her horse riding lesson.

Captioning the early morning snap, Abbey penned: "Loves her pony," alongside a red love heart as she watched from the sidelines. She also shared a sweet clip of Sophia riding the horse in the forest.

Abbey snapped her daughter early on Thursday morning

Sophia, is the older sister to Abbey and Peter's youngest daughter Liberty, and both of the girls take after their supermodel mum having appeared in numerous fashion campaigns with brands such as F&F and Lipsy.

Abbey hit back at critics in 2011 and defended her decision to allow her little ones follow in her footsteps at such a young age during a segment on Lorraine, when her Sophia, then eight, modelled alongside their mum in a joint campaign with Lipsy.

Both of Abbey's daughters ]have followed in her footsteps

Appearing with Sophia on ITV's Lorraine, Abbey insisted that she didn't force her daughter to model. When asked by Lorraine Kelly if she thought her daughter was too young, Abbey said: "I just think there's so much other stuff going on in the world. Any excuse to have a bit of fun and make a special memory with your daughter. It's something I would never push her into doing. She really wanted to do it. It was a great day."

She added: "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard. I really appreciated having a special day with Sophia and some pics to put on the wall."

