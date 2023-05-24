Katy Perry stuns in figure-flattering leather jumpsuit after American Idol finale

Katy Perry's time on American Idol season 21 may have come to an end earlier this week, but she's continuing to bring the looks in spades.

The singer, 38, appeared in a new promotional shot for her line of footwear, Katy Perry Collections, wearing one of the pieces from her collab with About You.

She sported an olive green romper-style jumpsuit called The Hanna which featured a half-sleeved top with a cinched elastic waist and shorts.

Katy paired the fit with a white tank and a sandal she called The Timmer Bow in the color cream, a block heeled sandal with a large bow (fitting) to accessorize.

The post, which she shared in honor of "#ShoesdayTuesday," immediately got her fans fawning in the comments section, with many responding with flame emojis, and several simply calling her "beautiful."

The mom-of-one recently wrapped the latest, 21st season of Idol with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, although they're all expected to return for season 22 as well.

The dress she wore for the finale was another stunner, a copper-toned sequined dress with cut-outs across the top held together by roses, paired with a mesh skirt and peachy make-up to match.

The trio of musicians, joined as always by host Ryan Seacrest, crowned Hawai'i native Iam Tongi, 18, as the next American Idol following his performance of his original song "I'll Be Seeing You." Contestants Megan Danielle, 19, and Colin Stough, 18, placed second and third, respectively.

Iam's final performance tugged at the heartstrings of the judges, with Katy herself shedding a few tears as she praised the emotion in his voice.

© Getty Images The singer brought some truly out there looks to Idol this season

She told him: "Can I just say one thing? In between you and Megan [Danielle] I had to grab a little tissue and fold it into a triangle because every time you come on and you sing the vibration that comes out of your mouth, it goes through the weeds of people's hearts and it just gets to them," adding: "It moves us so much. So when you sing, I am ready to feel, baby."

It wasn't the first time Iam brought the judges to tears, as during his very first audition, he had them all in tears once again. For his try-out, he opted to sing James Blunt's "Monsters," dedicated to his late father, who passed just months before his audition for the show.

At the time, after concluding his performance, Lionel told him: "I was not worried about whether you were going to make it through the song, I was worried about whether we were going to make it through the song. Your daddy is very proud."

© Getty Images American Idol season 21 crowned Iam Tongi the winner

Luke also noted: "I cannot handle your heartbreak about your dad because my nephew lost his dad and he came to live with me and just seeing you missing your dad sucks. Gosh man, you've got a great voice. You did everything perfectly and I love you and want to see you have fun."

