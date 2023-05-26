Kelly Brook looks beautiful in perfect pair of £22 Tesco jeans

The model is making us want to shop her F&F fashion edit at Tesco

Kelly Brook's style is always so relatable – and we are obsessed with her latest F&F fashion edit at Tesco, which is packed full of affordable hero pieces for summer.

Modelling yet another winning look from her edit with the popular supermarket, the 43-year-old model looked beautiful in a printed top and wide-leg jeans. Kelly's cropped jeans were a super flattering fit and perfectly paired with the citrus hues of the tropical-inspired top.

She completed the look with tan open-toe sandals and a pair of hoop earrings, wearing her chocolate brown tresses in her trademark bouncy curls.

What’s more, Kelly's outfit is a total bargain, with the ultra-wearable 'Crop Wide Leg Ecru Jeans' coming in at just £22 and her 'Leaf Cotton Blouse' priced at £16.

© F&F Kelly Brook looked gorgeous in £22 ecru jeans and a £16 leaf print top

We'll be heading down to our local Tesco pronto to pick up these looks…

Karen Silas, Senior Lifestyle Editor at HELLO! says: “Cropped wide-leg jeans like Kelly’s are trending for summer and they’re so versatile in white. You can slip on a pair of white trainers or neutral slides for an easy, laid back look, or dress them up with strappy black heels.”

© F&F Kelly has some gorgeous pieces in her F&F edit

We also love this similar style from Jigsaw, which you can shop at John Lewis.

Kelly's latest sneak peek at her F&F edit comes after she shared a look at some of the summery white dresses in the range. From a ruffled Bardot number to a tiered frock, we're obsessed.

The model recently sat down with HELLO! to talk about confidence, summer goals, the rules she lives by and how she plans to celebrate the first anniversary of her wedding as she launches her latest F&F edit.

Kelly looked like a vision of summer in her F&F white smock dress

Kelly, who lives the rural dream at her quaint Kent farmhouse with her husband Jeremy Parisi, told us what makes her most confident – and it's not her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

"Confidence means not caring what people think, liking yourself and being proud of your wins, even if they’re small," Kelly revealed.

© JGX/Shutterstock Kelly lives in the Kent countryside with husband Jeremy Parisi

"It’s not setting your goals too high or making them unrealistic. I used to be very ambitious and driven. I’m kinder to myself now, and that comes from the confidence of not always having to prove yourself to others."

Kelly's F&F edit is available from £16 at selected Tesco stores; selected styles are available online at next.com.

