Penny Lancaster turns heads in glittering fitted pink look for special night out without Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster enjoyed a solo night out on Saturday as she headed to the first anniversary performance of "ABBA Voyage" at the ABBA Arena in London.

The mother-of-two looked stylish in an eye-catching Palm Angels tracksuit that Barbie herself would approve of.

© Getty The star looked gorgeous in a Palm Angels tracksuit

The ensemble, which perfectly showed off her long legs and toned physique, featured several colours, such as white, black and glittering pink and was perfectly accessorised with a pair of silver sandals.

As for her hair and makeup, Penny chose to wear her long blonde hair down and opted for minimal makeup, showing off her glowing complexion.

© Getty Penny alongside Mark Aldridge, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Ronnie Wood and Sally Wood at the 1st anniversary performance of "ABBA Voyage" at the ABBA Arena

Whilst the Loose Women star attended without her husband Rod Stewart, she was in great company alongside others stars such as Ronnie and Sally Wood, Bruno Tonioli, designer Zandra Rhodes and Arlene Phillips.

The 52-year-old is clearly a big fan of the Swedish music group as she took to her Instagram Stories to share several photos from the night and revealed that it was the third time she had watched the show.

© Instagram Penny posed alongside Bruno Tonioli and Mark Aldridge

"Third time even better," she wrote before adding: "Happy anniversary."

The star's outing in London comes just days after she celebrated her husband Rod's latest venture – the launch of his own whiskey brand.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster with husband Rod Stewart at a party

The musician announced the news last week on social media by sharing a sultry photo of himself posing on a leather-back armchair. Rod looked very suave as he held a glass of whiskey inside an ornate wooden room. He looked dapper in a suit for the snap, and even added a spotted pocket handkerchief to his stylish ensemble.

Announcing the news, he shared: "After almost two years of development, and dozens of whisky tastings, I'm delighted to finally unveil my latest venture, Wolfie's Whisky! Going on sale this June. Make sure you sign up at wolfiesiscoming.com to get your hands on a bottle first… Slàinte!"

© Joe Maher The couple are often pictured together

The couple have had a great year professionally, but also personally as the duo recently celebrated some very exciting baby news – the arrival of Rod's second and third grandchild.

The 78-year-old became a grandfather again earlier this month as his daughter Ruby welcomed a son, Otis Stewart Kalick, with her partner Jake Kalick.

© Instagram Penny with Ruby's baby, Otis

Three days later, on the 12 of May, Rod's son Liam also welcomed a baby boy with his partner Nicole Ann Artukovich.

Posting a photo of the newborn dressed in a Celtics Football Club jersey, and an adorable matching hat, Liam wrote: "Welcome lad, you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

© Instagram Penny doting on little Louie

As fans will have noticed, the couple paid tribute to Rod with their baby boy's middle name Roderick.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.