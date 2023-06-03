Maya Jama sizzles in strappy figure-hugging dress

The Love Island host is just days away from the new series…

It's the calm before the storm for Maya Jama, who is just days away from kicking off this year's series on Love Island and on Friday, she was spotted relaxing in a flawless off-duty look ahead of the big day.

Taking to her Instagram account the 28-year-old TV presenter was a vision sporting a figure-hugging grey midi dress featuring daring spaghetti straps. Maya rocked the casual look as she was enjoying some time in the sunshine and added a pair of ultra-stylish chunky black sunglasses to battle the beating rays as well as a navy blue cap.

Maya donned a cap and sunglasses to battle the beating rays

She also shared stunning location snaps, of what appeared to be the sunny Majorcan landscape, capturing the impeccable sea view from where she is staying alongside her celebrity hairstylist, Jay Birmingham. After the stylish update, Maya - who is never afraid of a candid post - documented herself munching on tortilla chips in bed whilst watching Game Of Thrones only to reveal hours later she woke up to the sound of a smashing salsa jar leaving her floor covered in dip and glass everywhere.

Maya showed off her incredible physqiue

Last week, Maya teased fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the new series with a stunning photo dump. The featured photo saw her showcase her impeccable physique in a tiny orange Jacquemus co-ord.

© Instagram Maya always looks so flawless

The ITV-it girl looked oozed confidence in the vibrant twin-set which was comprised of a dramatic ruffled mini skirt and ab-baring Bardot top crafted from electric orange denim. Adding even more drama to her show-stealing look, Maya slicked her raven locks into a stylish ponytail, allowing her cascading mermaid-like tresses to fall behind her shoulders as she sauntered in various poses for the camera.

© Instagram The presenter stunned in an orange co-ord

Letting the tangerine ensemble do the talking, Maya subtly accessorised the look with a subtle pair of gold hoops. As for her makeup, she opted for golden bronzer, fluttery lashes, and the glossiest nude lipgloss."The time is upon us [wink emoji] round 2 let’s go," she labelled the photo dump, which also included a stunning promo shot for the new series.

Friends and fans went wild for the tango-hued update and took to the comments section with messages for the star. "Maya you CANNOT keep getting away with being this hot," one fan penned. A second added: "I’M READY FOR ALL THE LOOKS!" A third penned: "That orange fit already has me in love," and it's safe to say we can relate!

© ITV Maya also shared a promo shot from the new series

This year will mark the bombshell's second series on the ITV-hit after she took over from Laura Whitmore last year. Laura stepped down from hosting the show after admitting that she struggled with flying back and forth alongside her new projects.

Whilst it's clear that fans cannot wait for the new series, they may be shocked to learn that ITV has introduced new duty of care rules for villa contestants, including pausing social media handles and accounts over former concerns on social media abuse and trolling.

