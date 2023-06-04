Nicole Scherzinger shows off insanely statuesque physique in plunging sequin catsuit

The former Pussycat Dolls singer is dressed for the disco

Nicole Scherzinger had her fans enthralled with her latest look, which she shared on her Instagram, and it certainly was a blinding one.

The singer, 44, put on a dazzling display with her sequined silver catsuit, featuring tapered sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a wide-legged bottom.

The mid-section cinched in to highlight her insanely statuesque frame while covered in sparkles from head to toe, the perfect 70s disco fantasy.

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger gives fans a glittering glimpse at her showstopping dress

She kept her make-up just as glam, opting for noticeable contouring and a pink lip while forgoing jewelry and styling her hair back sleek and straight.

"Kaleidoscope dreams," she captioned the video of her look she posted, and fans took to the comments section to immediately bombard her with flame and disco ball emojis.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger sparks reaction with latest photo alongside beau Thom Evans

"Looking fabulous Nicole!" one gushed, while another said: "Opulence you own everything," and a third added: "Hot disco ball vibes."

Earlier in the week, the singer turned up the heat as she posed for Instagram in nothing but a robe – and fans went wild for the sizzling look.

The Masked Singer judge shared a video of herself looking incredible whilst wrapped in a white plush robe, while her glossy jet black locks dramatically blew in the wind.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger is a complete vixen in slinky red-hot dress

The video switched between black and white and color effects, and Nicole captioned the post: "The moment vs the shot."

© Instagram Nicole posed for the camera in the fluffy white robe

Looking as glamorous as ever, the former Pussycat Doll styled her hair in loose, voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face.

As for her makeup, Nicole opted for a gold eyeshadow with a touch of sparkle, a pair of fluttering false lashes, a bronzed base, and a pink glossy lip.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger ups the ante in glittering sheer dress that will make your jaw drop

Fans headed straight to the comments to share their love for the post, and one follower wrote: "You are the moment." Whilst another added: "Most gorgeous woman on this planet!"

© Getty Images Nicole dazzled in a midnight blue design

Earlier in the month, the singer stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival when she attended the Magnum Pleasure Is Always On VIP party last week, wearing a mermaid-style glittering gown.

She looked sensational in her shimmering blue dress by KYHA Studios that hugged her toned physique and boasted a daring plunging sweetheart neckline that drew attention to her jewelry.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger floors fans in the most striking cut-out mini dress

Nicole's semi-sheer dress featured ruched detailing at the waist, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a thigh-high slit that highlighted her long legs, which she elongated further in a pair of strappy silver heels.

© Getty Images Nicole rocked a pink co-ord to the Magnum x Jvke panel

She wore her dark hair in a chic bob that rested on her shoulders and accessorized with a layered diamond and white gold necklace and matching drop earrings by Nour by Jahan.

Before the event, Nicole attended the Magnum x Jvke panel to discuss Boundless Creativity in Music and looked gorgeous wearing a bright pink ensemble, a halter neck crop top with a matching pencil skirt, adding pink drop earrings and a pair of gold heels. The looks clearly never stop!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.