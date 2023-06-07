Melissa Joan Hart, 47, wows in plunging bikini for gorgeous hot tub selfie

Melissa Joan Hart found the perfect way to relax following a busy work trip to New York City on Tuesday – a hot tub.

The 47-year-old returned to Nashville, TN, following an appearance on Today with her former Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-star and friend, Soleil Moon Frye, and she appeared to waste no time in slipping into her swimwear for a relaxing dip in what appeared to be her home hot tub.

The Clarissa Explains It All star posed for a selfie she shared on her Instagram Stories and looked beautiful wearing a plunging two-piece in a burgundy hue that popped against her porcelain complexion.

© Instagram Melissa looked gorgeous in her swimwear

Melissa was still sporting her made-up face from her turn on the NBC show, where she discussed her and Soleil's new short documentary-style movie, 'I Never Thought To Ask: A Mom's Quest for Answers'.

Melissa rocked a smokey eye, bronzed cheeks, and a glossy lip as she soaked in the water, with her blonde hair pulled back into a chic bun. Crediting her makeup artist, Gianpaolo Ceciliato, Melissa captioned the photo: "Makeup holding strong @gpcbeauty," adding: "From NYC to Nashville."

© Getty Melissa appeared on Today in NYC

Melissa lives in Nashville with her musician husband, Mark Wilkerson, and their three children Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10. In July, the couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary after tying the knot in 2003 in Florence, Italy.

Speaking about her wedding day in 2009, the actress told Women's Day: "The most memorable part of my wedding was during the vows. Mark was crying so hard, and we were supposed to put our heads down, but his nose had filled up!

© Getty Melissa and Mark will celebrate 20 years of marriage in July 2023

"I had my grandmother's handkerchief in my cleavage, so while the priest was speaking, I reached into my dress, and everyone giggled – that was the only part of the day that didn't get caught on camera."

Back in 2018, Melissa shared the secret to her long-lasting and happy marriage, telling People: "We do day dates, we do lunches, we work out together a lot. Right now, I'm living in LA because I'm shooting a Netflix show, and he's raising our kids in Tahoe, so I'm back and forth on the weekends.

© Instagram Melissa shares three sons with her husband, Mark Wilkerson

"This year has been challenging so far because we're not together that much. It's a lot of phone calls, texting, and sending each other dirty gifs."

