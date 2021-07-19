Melissa Joan Hart marks wedding anniversary in the sweetest way The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star shares three sons with the musician

Melissa Joan Hart is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but delighted fans on Monday after sharing an extra-special photo with her husband Mark Wilkerson.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress took to Instagram to share an intimate throwback from her wedding day in 2003.

In the photo, Melissa and Mark were walking down the aisle with their arms linked, both beaming while looking into each other's eyes.

A chandelier could be seen hanging above them, while crowds of people were all smiles as they looked on at the happy couple.

In the caption, the actress wrote: "18 years but still feels brand new. I adore you!"

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Absolute goals!" while another wrote: "So sweet. Happy anniversary to you both." A third added: "Melissa you look beautiful in this photo."

Melissa Joan Hart shared a gorgeous wedding day photo on her 18th anniversary

Melissa and Course of Nature frontman Mark live in Tahoe with their three sons, and the actress previously opened up about the secret to their happy marriage in an interview with People in 2018.

She said: "We do day dates, we do lunches, we work out together a lot. Right now, I'm living in LA because I'm shooting a Netflix show, and he's raising our kids in Tahoe, so I'm back and forth on the weekends.

"This year has been challenging so far because we're not together that much. It's a lot of phone calls, texting, and sending each other dirty gifs."

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress tied the knot to the musician in 2003

The celebrity couple met in 2002, and tied the knot a year later in Florence, Italy. What's more, their wedding day was televised on Tying the Knot – ABC Family's mini-series.

On their big day, Melissa told Woman's Day in 2009: "The most memorable part of my wedding was during the vows.

Melissa and Mark are doting parents to three sons

"Mark was crying so hard we were supposed to put our heads down, but his nose had filled up! I had my grandmother's handkerchief in my cleavage, so while the priest was speaking, I reached into my dress and everyone giggled – that was the only part of the day that didn't get caught on camera."

The couple went on to welcome three sons – Mason, born in 2006, Braydon, born in 2008, and Tucker, born in 2012.

