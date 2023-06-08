Janette Manrara shows off growing baby bump in spell-binding red gown

Pregnancy certainly looks spectacular on Janette Manrara who has donned an incredible slew of flawless gowns since announcing she is pregnant back in February - and her latest look will leave you speechless.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-to-be upped the ante with a sultry red gown that featured just one flattering strap and was embellished with crimson sequins and a ruche on one side.

Janette looked flawless

The star donned the glamorous gown for her latest Disney concert which was held in Cardiff and is touring the UK to celebrate 100 years of the franchise. In the stylish clip, shared to her Stories, Jannette showed her beautiful bump to the camera whilst also showing off her glittering gown.

Janette's fashion choices have all been perfectly in keeping with the Disney-magic theme of the exciting evenings. Last week, she slipped into a gorgeous strapless number, that although completely contrasted with her cherry red ensemble from Wednesday'sn show, was every inch as glittery in an icy white hue.

Janette showed off her blossoming baby bump

The star has been working for Disney since January and as a major fan herself - it's the perfect collaboration. Janette previously opened up about how meaningful Disney is to her family with her parents being huge fans and even revealed that she sings Dinsey songs to her tummy - so sweet.

Talking to Alex Jones on The One Show, she explained: "I sing So This Is Love, from Cinderella because whenever I hear the lyrics I just think of the baby, and I'm like oh my god, this is what real love feels like.

© Andrew Benge Janette rocked an off the shoulder number last week

"I mean, I love Aljaz - in case he is watching! It's a different level of connection that you feel and the lyrics of that song from Cinderella really resonate with me and the baby and I keep saying, the baby is going to really become a Disney fan because even in the womb, it's listening to Disney music, and now on the tour."

Gushing about her adoring husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, she continued: "I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy he's brilliant, he's going to be super dad! He can't wait!"

© Rex The happy couple are about to be parents for the first time

Janette and Aljaz announced the news they were expecting their first child in February exclusively with HELLO! and despite eventually being able to conceive naturally, they opened up about their journey with IVF.

