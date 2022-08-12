Strictly's Janette Manrara dazzles in flirty sequin mini dress during girls' trip

Janette Manrara is currently enjoying a lavish girls' trip alongside close pal Ashley Roberts, and on Friday, the It Takes Two presenter dazzled in another stunning look.

Dressed to the nines, the Miami-born professional dancer slipped into a shimmery sequin mini dress as she stepped out to enjoy an evening in Mykonos.

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec appear so loved up in new video

Sharing a photo with her Instagram followers, the brunette beauty could be seen cosying up to singer Bobby Newberry.

Janette twisted to the side to show off the back of her halter neck dress which did well to accentuate her svelte figure. She captioned her joyous snap: "Wind in the hair don't care, celebrating @bobbynewberry's birthday yesterday! Love you," followed by a red heart emoji.

Pussycat Dolls songstress Ashley Roberts pulled off a flirty ensemble featuring a tiny black bikini and a metallic mesh two-piece. She looked incredible in her slinky skirt as she posed seductively with one leg jutting out.

The presenter donned a shimmery number

This isn't the first time the 38-year-old has flaunted her gym-honed figure in a striking outfit. On Thursday, the talented presenter wowed in a striped balconette bikini for a series of dreamy poolside pics. Janette accessorised her look with a pair of beige sunglasses, hoop earrings and a straw fedora.

Janette captioned her post: "Mykonos so far" followed by a Greek flag emoji. Her fans raced to compliment the star, with one writing: "You're both looking amazing" whilst a second penned: "Absolutely stunning".

Janette showed off her epic tan

The presenter is currently holidaying without her beau, Aljaz Skorjanec, who has instead returned home to Slovenia to spend some quality time with his friends and family.

Before they parted ways, the loved-up couple enjoyed a romantic summer date together as they headed out for some food and live music.

Janette and Aljaz first met in 2010

The smitten pair married in 2017 and had a whopping three ceremonies. The duo began their wedding celebrations on 15 July when they exchanged vows in front of their fellow Strictly stars Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Anton du Beke and more.

Over the course of three weeks, they went on to have two further ceremonies in Slovenia and Miami, Florida.

