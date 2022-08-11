Strictly's Janette Manrara turns up the heat in balconette bikini during luxurious Mykonos break The professional dancer looked sensational

Janette Manrara showed off her svelte physique in a series of gorgeous poolside photos from her latest trip to sunny Mykonos.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara rocks denim mini dress in sweet tribute at Flackstock

Joined by former Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts, the duo treated fans to a glimpse inside their Greek getaway. Taking to Instagram, Janette posted a carousel of snaps flaunting her incredible, gym-honed figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec so loved up in new video

The Miami-born star slipped into a chic pinstriped balconette bikini top which she teamed with some side-tie briefs. The brunette beauty accessorised her glam poolside look with a pair of beige sunglasses, hoop earrings and a straw fedora.

READ: The Strictly pros who quit the show and why

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara dazzles in sunshine yellow dress to celebrate 'truly magical' news

In a separate photo, Janette, 38, posed alongside her close pal Ashley against a stunning ocean backdrop. Beaming for the camera, the duo appeared to be enjoying their lavish trip.

The presenter showed off her abs

Janette pulled off a flirty ensemble comprised of a slinky chocolate midi skirt and a daring lace bralette. She finished off her look with a leather crossbody bag, a beaded choker necklace, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a nude manicure.

Ashley, meanwhile, opted for a similar get-up featuring a white shirred crop top, a blue marble-print mini skirt, wayfarer sunglasses and a white leather handbag.

Janette looked serene by the pool

The It Takes Two presenter captioned her post: "Mykonos so far" followed by a Greek flag emoji. Her fans raced to compliment the star, with one writing: "You're both looking amazing" whilst a second penned: "Absolutely stunning".

"That bustier top is everything," wrote a third, and fourth added: "Looks absolutely gorgeous hope you’re having a great time".

The close pals looked radiant

Janette is currently holidaying without her beau, Aljaz Skorjanec, who has instead returned home to Slovenia to spend some quality time with his friends and family. Before they parted ways, the loved-up couple enjoyed a romantic summer date together as they headed out for some food and live music.

The presenter and her husband married in 2017 and had a whopping three ceremonies. The duo began their wedding celebrations on 15 July when they exchanged vows in front of their fellow Strictly stars Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Anton du Beke and more.

Over the course of three weeks, they went on to have two further ceremonies in Slovenia and Miami, Florida.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.