Mindy Kaling showcases her incredible physique in flirty pink dress

Mindy Kaling, 43, looked radiant in a light pink prom-style dress as she attended the launch of her Mindy x Andie Swim Collection in Malibu. The actress paired the dress, featuring a structured bodice and intricate straps, with velvet-heeled pumps, complemented by loose curls in her dark locks.

The Office alum's collection was unveiled at Andie's new store in the Malibu Country Mart. Mindy took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the event, acknowledging that the weather wasn't ideal for swimsuits.

She wrote: "It was a dream come true to see my collection in person. I'm so grateful to @melanietravis and her entire team who welcomed me to talk about the collection and what inspires me about fashion.

“Also a huge thank you to everyone who came out and especially the stunning models who wore the collection so beautifully even while covered in goosebumps. Link to the collection in my bio to check it out! And maybe one day it will be warm enough in LA to wear swimsuits lol."

Actress Ashley Park from Emily in Paris couldn't contain her excitement, commenting, "FULLY obsessed," on Mindy's Instagram post.

In another snapshot shared by Mindy, she can be seen preparing for the event with her hair pinned up, dressed casually in a denim shirt, black pants, and Ugg-style slippers.

The Never Have I Ever creator recently spoke with People about the Mindy x Andie Swim Collection, a collaboration with swimwear brand Andie. She described how the collection makes her feel "young and carefree" and emphasized that being a mother doesn't mean sacrificing style.

"It's not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit," Mindy said.

"These pieces make me feel young and carefree—they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it, and the colors are gorgeous. I'm curvy and have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well."

Mindy also shared her journey towards body confidence and revealed that making a "big commitment" to her health has played a significant role.

She expressed: "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great."

Mindy acknowledged the interest in her body and the changes it undergoes but emphasized that she focuses on being healthy rather than obsessing over public perception.

To maintain her fitness and well-being, Mindy disclosed her love for running and hiking, aiming to cover 20 miles each week. She also prioritizes weightlifting sessions with her trainer, despite the challenges of juggling her busy schedule as a mother of two.

"It's really a big commitment," Mindy admitted, considering her early mornings and the demands of raising children. "I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me," she continued, highlighting the positive impact of her fitness routine.

