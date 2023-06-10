Michelle Keegan wows in figure-flattering jeans and white vest

When it comes to fashion Michelle Keegan never puts a foot wrong, whether it's a dazzling red carpet appearance or a chic off-duty look. On Friday the actress nailed it once again whilst enjoying the sunshine.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 36-year-old took to social media with a candid photo enjoying a sunsoaked lunch with her best friend at The Con Club in Altrincham. In the sweet photo, Michelle posed with her friend's son, and looked effortlessly chic chanelling the 90s in a pair of black jeans and a classic white vest.

Michelle enjoyed time with friends in the sunshine

She swept her iconic brunette tresses back into a soft ponytail as she gave the little one a peck on the cheek. Accessorising the look, Michelle added a pair of subtle gold hoops and upped the glamour with a pair of oversized brown sunglasses.

When the bombshell isn't starring in a fabulous new series or enjoying time with her pals, she is at home in Essex with her husband, and former TOWIE star, Mark Wright. The pair have completely overhauled their megamansion home making it the forever home of dreams and on Friday, the couple shared an exciting update on their joint home Instagram account.

The pair revealed they are currently installing a humongous swimming pool to their vast garden space. The render plans for the outdoor space, which were previously shared by the couple, rival only that of a 5-star holiday resort in Marbella. In the latest video, which you can see below, Mark showed the hair-raising the moment the two halves of the pool were painstakingly craned in.

Mark Wright films heart-stopping moment at megamansion with Michelle Keegan

The interior of the property just as lavish as the plans for the outdoors. The couple's abode is already decked out with neutral colour schemes and copious amounts of marble. Their his-and-hers master bathroom includes dual sinks, a steam, and sauna as well as a classic rainfall walk-in shower. The stars recently unveiled their dressing room makeover – sharing before and afters just to prove quite how impressive it is.

The couple has put health and wellness at the fore of the plans for the elevated property which even includes a home gym featuring stunning Parquet flooring, Georgian-style windows, many state-of-the-art machines and a fully stocked rack of free weights.

Other incredible features of their home include a cosy cinema room, a chic dining area and a party space complete with a bespoke bar - we wouldn't expect anything less from the TOWIE alum.

The happy couple married in 2015 and recently marked their 8th wedding anniversary with a slew of sweet wedding photos from their stunning Essex wedding which was exclusively covered by HELLO!.The Heart Radio star took to Instagram to share a series of unseen photos from their big day and penned: "8 years Treac!! I love you more every day!! Happy anniversary," and she quickly responded in the comments: "Love you."

