Michelle Keegan flashes glimpse of washboard abs in sizzling crop top

Michelle Keegan always kills it when it comes to her fashion and her latest candid snap didn't disappoint when she was spotted giving fans a cheeky glimpse of her ultra-toned stomach.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 35-year-old Ten Pound Poms actress showed off her unbelievable physique whilst modelling the cut-out black vest - one of the latest additions to her stunning clothing range with Very. Michelle kept her eyes out of the shot but her iconic brunette tresses could not go unnoticed and were swept behind her shoulders.

Captioning the photo, she simply penned: "@very," alongside a GIF which read, "Love this," inside a love heart. Michelle matched the piece with a pair of ultra-light wash blue jeans and an elegant gold chain. She also added a slick of nude lipstick and warm bronzer in the obscured snap.

When the TV star isn't wowing fans on their screens or posing up a storm for her latest fashion campaign, Michelle is an adoring wife to her husband of eight years, TOWIE star, Mark Wright.

The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last Wednesday, whilst holidaying in America. Both of the husband-and-wife duo shared a loved-up tribute to the special day back in 2015.

Mark's heartfelt dedication to his beloved included a string of photos from their wedding day which took place at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds. The then-just-married couple was beaming as they made their way back down the aisle holding hands. Others in the loved-up post were in black and white and showed the love birds sitting at their wedding breakfast.

Michelle shared a love-up snap alongside her beau

Alongside the tribute, Mark wrote: "8 years Treac!! I love you more every day!! Happy anniversary," to which Michelle replied writing: "Love you," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Michelle was every inch the perfect bride in her bespoke Galia Lahav wedding dress, which featured a plunging neckline, a deep-V back, a figure-skimming silhouette and a fishtail wedding skirt – which wasn't the original wedding dress she had ordered. "I had ordered another dress back in August but when I tried it again three months ago I didn't like it," Michelle told HELLO!: "It wasn't the dress for me."

Sharing her own special tribute to her husband, Michelle took to her Instagram Stories with a photo of her and Mark standing outside the iconic, Beverley Hills Hotel. She penned: "Happy anniversary. 8 years," alongside the loved-up snap.

Leaning against a pink pillar, she grinned at the camera whilst looking as chic as always, opting for a white crop top and high-waisted cream trousers with a pleated waist.

She accessorised with chunky white trainers and sunglasses, wearing her long brunette hair loose in effortless waves that fell past her shoulders. Mark, meanwhile, kept his outfit very coordinated in a black T-shirt, cigarette trousers and dark sunglasses.

