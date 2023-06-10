Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field is all legs in jaw-dropping swimsuit photo

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field looked like the ultimate beach babe on Friday as she soaked up the scorching sun on a luxury yacht during a romantic trip with her husband of 13 years.

The 44-year-old put on a leggy display in a strapless navy swimsuit that hugged her curves and highlighted her endlessly toned legs. Ayda's hair was also giving off bombshell vibes as her voluminous curls cascaded down her shoulders.

Covering up from the sun's rays, the actress donned a striped shirt over her bathing suit as she posed for a gorgeous selfie inside her five-star room, which she simply captioned: "Swim look… #swimlife."

Ayda also shared a fun clip on Instagram that saw her dancing around on the deck of the yacht to House of Pain's Jump Around. Captioning the video, she wrote: "It's called The Kangaroo…Get with it #aussiestyle #danceparty #jumparound (This is what happens when you hang out with Aussies for a week :) AWxx."

© Instagram Ayda Field looked gorgeous in her leg-lengthening swimsuit

Ayda and Robbie's holiday comes after they opened up about how their physical relationship has changed dramatically over the past few years.

While Robbie admitted they "couldn't keep our hands off each other" and were "insatiable" while he was on testosterone, he said the couple is happy being intimate in different ways now he has stopped taking the drug.

© Instagram Ayda danced around the deck of her luxury yacht

"No sex in a marriage is only a problem if you're on different pages; if one person wants it, and the other doesn't; if you have different expectations or requirements," Robbie told The Sun.

"But really, everyone knows there is no sex after marriage." Speaking about why he stopped taking testosterone, which caused his libido to drop, he added: "I was on testosterone for a while but, because I'm an addict, that had to stop. I got these massive square shoulders and started to look like a doorman. It wasn't a good look."

© Instagram Robbie and Ayda have been married for almost 13 years

The Angels singer added that "sometimes we try" to be physically intimate, but Loose Women star Ayda said they have found other ways to connect romantically. "Intimacy is the important, meaningful side of love. We're happy," she explained.

"I think people confuse sex for intimacy. We are always cuddling and kissing, holding hands, and touching each other when we are just watching TV on the sofa, or a movie, or whatever."

© Photo: Getty Images Ayda and Robbie have found other ways to be intimate

The couple met in 2006 and went on to exchange vows at their Los Angeles home in a secret ceremony on 7 August 2010, sharing their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! Magazine.

Ayda was a beautiful bride in a Monique Lhuillier wedding gown with netted silk taffeta skirt and a lace beaded corset. "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world," gushed Robbie.

© Photo: Instagram The couple share four children

"The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take. When I walked down the aisle with our dogs and heard everyone cheering it made me so emotional I'm surprised I held it together. I'm the happiest man alive."

They are now parents to four children: Teddy, ten, Charlie, eight, Coco, four, and Beau, three.

