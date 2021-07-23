Ayda Field is breathaking in beautiful bikini as she enjoys day at the pool She looked beautiful!

The UK continues to experience a mini-heatwave, but with it soon forecast to end, Ayda Field made sure to head out to soak up the last of the sun's rays.

MORE: Ayda Field causes a stir as she showcases her dance moves in tiny black string bikini

The former X Factor judge headed poolside to relax by the cooling waters in a tiny bikini.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field is flawless in fun bikini post

The beautiful two-piece consisted of a pink top and some white bikini bottoms, and she paired the look with some large pink sunglasses.

"Suntanning in progress," she wrote in a caption on her Instagram Stories.

RELATED: This swimsuit has more than 8000 positive reviews on Amazon - and it's a hit EVERY summer

After a good tanning session, the 42-year-old headed into the pool to cool off, and she was joined by her husband, Robbie Williams.

The pair posed together in the water, with Robbie keeping his signature straight face for the photo, and Ayda mirrored his expression.

The star stunned

Tagging her husband in the post, she joked: "You're blocking my sun! #twoisbetterthanone #sunglasseslover #summervibes AW xx."

MORE: Ayda Field and Robbie Williams are couple goals during romantic Paris trip

MORE: Ayda Field baffles fans with latest video of children

Fans loved the shot, as one wrote: "You 2 are the cutest," and another added: "How beautiful are you!"

A third wished them a pleasant day, saying: "Happy Friday, happy summer and happy… just happy whatever you can come up with…"

Ayda and Robbie have been enjoying some time by the pool with their four children, Teddy, eight, Charlie, six, Coco, two, and Beau, one.

On Wednesday, the mum-of-four melted hearts as she shared a photo of her two daughters by the poolside, although she made sure their faces were obscured.

The couple spent the day at the pool

The pair wore matching blue-and-white striped dresses although little Coco sported a pair of white sandals while her older sister was barefoot.

The girls stared out across the pool, which is decorated with hundreds of small blue tiles, and had a small jet plane pool float near the side.

Ayda captioned the picture simply: "Sister squad".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.