Frankie Bridge is seriously smoking in her latex dress - and we're still not over it

Frankie Bridge went for a bold new look for the Attitude Awards on Wednesday night, and we're definitely not mad at it!

The star looked incredible in her latex midi dress by Saint Laurent, which she teamed with a chic top-knot hairstyle.

Joking about her outfit on Instagram, she wrote: "Look Mum I'm wearing a balloon! Can we take a moment for the dress.. and the first up do @attitudemag #attitudeawards."

WATCH: Frankie struts in her Saint Laurent latex dress

We're not the only ones who are obsessed with her look, since Frankie's post received an influx of comments from her fans and celebrity friends.

"Crazy HOT Frankie wow," Zoe Ball wrote, while her former bandmate Mollie King added: "You look amazing!"



Friends and fans were in love with her look

Katie Piper replied: "Looking [fire emojis]," while Christine Lampard also posted a number of flames beneath Frankie's snap. Juno Dawson also added: "This was such a serve. Worth risking anaphylaxis for!"

The Loose Women star was dressed by her loyal stylist Joolie Collier - who joked that she doesn't think she'll be forgetting this particular look in a while. "Holy [explicit]... won't be getting over this any time soon," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

With fellow party-goers Emma Willis, Anita Rani and Laura Whitmore

Frankie joined the likes of Emma Willis, Anita Rani and Laura Whitmore at the awards bash, with the four presenters posing for a photo together. Anita shared the gorgeous snap to Instagram, with lots of fans saying that the foursome looked like a girlband!

She captioned the shot: "Attitude @attitudemag awards. Thank you for a wicked evening. What's the collective noun for TV presenters? Top girls at a top night. @emmawillisofficial @thewhitmore @frankiebridge."

Saint Laurent latex dress, £1,490, Net-A-Porter

Frankie's designer dress is worth £1,490 - and rather handily comes with its own latex care kit. Squeak.

Retailer Net-A-Porter insists it's perfectly comfortable, however, writing: "This dress has been made in the UK from a fiery red version that tightly hugs your curves, though it has some natural stretch to it. It has a high neckline with racerback straps and split hem so you can move about easily."

