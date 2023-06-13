Jane Seymour, 72, showcases endless legs in plunging swimsuit that will turn your head

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star is soaking up the sun in Costa Rica

Jane Seymour sent her followers into a tailspin when she shared a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a revealing swimsuit while soaking up the sun in Costa Rica.

The 72-year-old posted the head-turning photo on Instagram and looked phenomenal in the brown one-piece that boasted a deeply plunging neckline with crisscross laces, and a high-rise cut that showcased her never-ending, toned, and tanned legs.

Jane looked like she didn't have a care in the world as she sat on the trunk of a tree with sand nestled between her red-painted toes. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a large straw hat, and a huge smile on her face as she gazed up towards the clear blue sky.

© Instagram Jane Seymour wowed in her plunging swimsuit

Captioning the sensational photo, Jane penned: "The warmth of summer's arrival is like a gentle breeze whispering hope into our souls, reminding us that amidst life's uncertainties, there's always room for joy.

"Let's dive into the ocean of possibilities, soak up the sunshine of gratitude, and let our spirits soar with the wings of endless possibilities! Happy #OpenHeartsSunday, may your upcoming week be a great one."

© Instagram Jane admits she doesn't exercise as much as she should

Her followers were quick to respond, with one writing: "What an appearance! You are really a feast for the eyes!" A second said: "Beautiful Jane Seymour. You are sublime." A third added: "Beautiful words Jane and you look amazing (as always)."

Last year, Jane revealed to HELLO! how she maintains her figure. When asked what her biggest advice would be when it comes to beauty and style, she said "a bit of exercise," but admitted that she doesn't actually hit the gym that often.

© Instagram Jane has been doing pilates for 30 years

"Take care of your skin, take care of your health, eat fresh vegetables and fruits and all the usual stuff," she said, adding: "A bit of exercise."

Speaking of her own routine, she continued: "[I don't exercise] as much as I should but I do give it a bash every once in a while, and I do eat pretty healthily."

The Ruby's Choice star gave her followers a peek inside one of her workouts last March when she made use of her home gym in California. Taking to her Instagram, Jane shared a stunning video of herself wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings as she used a Gyrotonic machine as part of her Pilates routine.

© Instagram Jane maintains a healthy diet

"Back in the gym after all my travels! Exercising using @Gyrotonic with @jeenymiller, working on abs and rotation in my hips/spine whilst doing weights for my arms. Working hard!" she captioned the clip.

The British actress has been attending Pilates classes for 30 years and has previously spoken out about how she works on her core.

© Getty Jane does light weights and pilates to build muscle definition

"With isometrics, you're isolating and engaging the stomach muscles to strengthen them. It has given me really strong stomach muscles, and I have a longer, leaner look than before," she previously told Lifetime.

"I have a hot shower before I exercise. I get on the treadmill for 10 minutes to half an hour, and I also do light weights very carefully," she added.

