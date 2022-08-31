Jane Seymour stuns fans in red hot mini dress that causes a stir

Jane Seymour left fans stunned when she shared a video of herself enjoying the sights of her Malibu home while wearing a red hot mini dress.

The 71-year-old looked beautiful as she showcased her incredible figure in the low-cut ruffled number, twirling around her garden barefoot with her arms in the air as she gushed about the joys of nature.

"Some days you just feel like dancing barefoot through the cool grass! I've heard that it’s also a great stress reliever! How do you like to connect to nature?" she wrote.

Jane's followers loved her whimsical video and were quick to react to her age-defying appearance. One responded: "You look so beautiful and it's nice to see you so happy." A second said: "Your dress is perfection! It was made for you."

A third added: "You look incredible! It was like yesterday when l was watching Dr Quinnn and you look exactly the same, absolutely no change."

Earlier this year, Jane drove fans wild when she showed off her svelte figure in a neon pink swimsuit as she relaxed on her garden lawn.

Jane looked gorgeous in her red dress

She teamed her vibrant swimwear with cherry-red nail polish and a light pink lip. Keeping things relaxed, the actress kept her strawberry blonde locks tucked behind her ears.

She captioned the post: "Feeling the fuchsia vibes today! Sometimes you've just got to throw on some colour! What do you think?"

Her fans raced to compliment the star, with one penning: "You are all things style and class! Pink is beautiful on you!" Another added: "Once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl." A third fan remarked: "@janeseymour you are definitely goals! You look amazing!"

Jane enjoys 'a bit of exercise'

Her post comes after she exclusively spoke to HELLO! magazine about her health and fitness secrets.

When asked what her biggest advice would be when it comes to beauty and style, she said "a bit of exercise," but admitted that she doesn't actually hit the gym that often!

It's important to "take care of your skin, take care of your health, eat fresh vegetables and fruits and all the usual stuff," she said in March.

